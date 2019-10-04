HOMEPAGE
THE LATERS LIVE GV PANE E CAFFè TORINO VENERDì 4 OTTOBRE 2019
Torino News
TORINO, 01 October 2019
Indie-pop-postpunk-grunge
Via Gian Battista Tiepolo,8
Torino 011 6598688 Link al sito E-mail
The Laters
live GV Pane e Caffè
Via Gian Battista Tiepolo, 8 To
tel. 011 6598688
dalle ore 21:30
Ricco aperitivo a buffet.
Garbage, Cardigans, Suede, Elastica, Alanis Morrisette, Florence and the Machine, Yeah Yeah Yeah’s, Dandy Warhols
