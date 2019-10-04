Aperto 7 giorni su 7, dalla colazione, passando per pranzo, aperitivi e dopo cena. Ricavato in un e cinema, il Blah Blah è sicuramente uno dei locali più amati di Torino, punto di riferimento per la cultura alternativa: concerti indie, rassegne cinematografiche, teatro riempiono le serate di questo locale in pieno centro a torino