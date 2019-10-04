HOMEPAGE > News > THE LATERS LIVE GV PANE E CAFFè TORINO VENERDì 4 OTTOBRE 2019

TORINO, 01 October 2019

Musica The Laters live GV Pane e Caffè Torino Venerdì 4 ottobre 2019

Indie-pop-postpunk-grunge

GV Pane e Caffè
Via Gian Battista Tiepolo,8
Torino  011 6598688  Link al sito  E-mail

The Laters 
live GV Pane e Caffè 
Via Gian Battista Tiepolo, 8 To
tel. 011 6598688 
dalle ore 21:30 
Ricco aperitivo a buffet.

Indie-pop-postpunk-grunge

Garbage, Cardigans, Suede, Elastica, Alanis Morrisette, Florence and the Machine, Yeah Yeah Yeah’s, Dandy Warhols

