OUTCAST 7TH BDAY FIESTA - Q35 TORINO SABATO 1 FEBBRAIO 2020
Torino News
TORINO, 31 January 2020
Musica Outcast 7th bday fiesta - Q35 Torino sabato 1 febbraio 2020
dj set
Outcast 7th bday fiesta
electro, techno and romanian microhouse sounds
(8x03) feat. Praslea, The Ghost, Munir Nadir, Simone Faye.
Ticket ridotto "all night long" 10 €: https://bit.ly/2sZcuAx
Ingresso in lista:
- 10 € entro 00.00
- 15 € entro 01.30
(Tel + Whattsapp 342-0602941)
Ticket intero alla porta: 20€
Info: info@outcast-torino.com
www.outcast-torino.com
Q35
Via Quittengo 35, 10154 Torino