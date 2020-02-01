HOMEPAGE > News > OUTCAST 7TH BDAY FIESTA - Q35 TORINO SABATO 1 FEBBRAIO 2020

TORINO, 31 January 2020

Musica Outcast 7th bday fiesta - Q35 Torino sabato 1 febbraio 2020

dj set

Outcast 7th bday fiesta
electro, techno and romanian microhouse sounds 


(8x03) feat. Praslea, The Ghost, Munir Nadir, Simone Faye.

Ticket ridotto "all night long" 10 €: https://bit.ly/2sZcuAx
Ingresso in lista:
- 10 € entro 00.00
- 15 € entro 01.30
(Tel + Whattsapp 342-0602941)
Ticket intero alla porta: 20€

Info: info@outcast-torino.com
www.outcast-torino.com

Q35
Via Quittengo 35, 10154 Torino

